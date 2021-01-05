MIAMI – Bombardier has completed the purchase of issued and outstanding shares of Lufthansa Bombardier Aviation Services from Lufthansa Technik and ExecuJet Aviation Group. The Canadian airframer announced the news on January 4.

The contract, first announced in September, clears the way for Bombardier to operate a wholly-owned service center in Berlin and further extend its global MRO scope to nine company-owned service centers.

Bombardier VP of OEM parts and services Chris Debergh said, “We welcome the highly talented employees of the Berlin Service Centre to the Bombardier service network. We value their expertise and customer focus—as part of the Bombardier team, they will continue to provide best-in-class aircraft maintenance services to our valued operators of Bombardier business aircraft.”

New Berlin Brandenburg Airport. Photo: BER

About the Service Center

The service center has been providing MRO services to Bombardier aircraft operators for 24 years at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER). It is capable of running over 160,000 sq ft, hires 240 personnel and supports the Learjet, Challenger and Global lines of Bombardier. It is also the first service center in Europe to service Bombardier’s Global 7500 flagship.

As such, the Berlin MRO facility will join other wholly-owned Bombardier service centers under construction or expansion, including those at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, London Biggin Hill, and in the Singapore Seletar Aerospace Park.

Featured image: Lufthansa Bombardier Aviation Services