MIAMI – Canadian aircraft maker Bombardier and flag carrier Garuda Indonesia (GA) are being investigated for corruption in the UK, aviation portal Aerotime Hub reported today.

According to the portal, the UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) “is currently in an active investigation ‘over suspected bribery and corruption in relation to contracts and / or orders from Garuda Indonesia.'”

Garuda currently operates 18 Bombardier CRJ-1000 regional jets. The deal to acquire the jets was completed during the Singapore Airshow in February 2012, where GA initially agreed to acquire six RJs, with the option to take delivery of 12 additional aircraft. The first CRJ-1000 was delivered to the airline in 2012, and the last in 2015.

Garuda CEO Comments on the CRJ1000

“The Bombardier CRJ1000 NextGen airliner’s superior economics, outstanding fuel economy and excellent passenger comfort ideally meet our requirement for 100- seat aircraft to service domestic and regional markets from five regional hubs,” former Garuda CEO Emirsyah Satar stated in 2012, at the time of the delivery of the first aircraft.

Satar is currently in jail for bribery and money laundering after purchasing Airbus aircraft and Rolls-Royce engines. “In addition to an eight-year sentence, the former executive was also fined IDR2m (US$1.4m),” the portal stated.

Bombardier, per the portal, “indicated that ‘no charges were laid against the Corporation or any of its directors, officers or employees,'” adding that an internal investigation is currently underway.

