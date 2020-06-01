Airways Magazine

Bombardier, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Close CRJ Program Sale

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Bombardier, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Close CRJ Program Sale

Bombardier, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Close CRJ Program Sale
June 01
10:28 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Bombardier today reported the closing of the previously announced sale of the Canadair Regional Jet (CRJ) Program. to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI).

Last year, MHI and Bombardier entered into a definitive agreement, whereby MHI would acquire Bombardier’s regional jet program. In May, the companies announced that today was the closing date for the acquisition transaction of the CRJ Program.

The sale closed for approximately US$550m in cash compensation, subject to post-closure changes, and MHI’s assumption of liabilities related to credit and residual interest guarantees in addition to lease subsidies of approximately US$200m.

According to Bombardier’s press release, under the deal, the net beneficial interest of the company in the Regional Aircraft Securitization Program (RASPRO), which is estimated at about US$170m, was transferred to MHI.

Through this sale, MHI acquires the CRJ Series aircraft’s maintenance, support, refurbishment, marketing, and sales activities, including the related services and support network in Montréal, Québec and Toronto, Ontario, and its service centers in Bridgeport, West Virginia, and Tucson, Arizona, as well as the type certificates.

Bombardier will continue to supply components and spare parts and will assemble the remaining 15 CRJ aircraft backlogged on behalf of MHI as of March 31, 2020 until the full delivery of the existing backlog, scheduled in the second half of 2020.

As of March 31, 2020, Bombardier retains certain liabilities that represent a portion of the loan and residual value guarantees totaling US$288m. This balance is mostly set and not subject to potential fluctuations in the value of the aircraft and is payable primarily by Bombardier for the next 4 years.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
BombardierMHI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0