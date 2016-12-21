Airways Magazine

Bombardier Delivers First CRJ200 Special Freighter

Bombardier Delivers First CRJ200 Special Freighter

Bombardier Delivers First CRJ200 Special Freighter
December 21
11:12 2016
MIAMI — Bombardier has delivered the first CRJ200 Special Freighter (SF) to Michigan-based Gulf & Caribbean Cargo (IFL Group), the manufacturer announced on Wednesday.

The first aircraft (N405SW • MSN 7029) was originally delivered to Skywest USA in 1994, and underwent freighter conversion with Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. in Miami, which is a Bombardier-licensed Third Party Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) provider.

The Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversion includes the installation of a large cargo door on the left side of the fuselage, the installation of a 9G rigid cargo/smoke barrier and the modification of the main deck to a Class E cargo compartment. Once converted, the aircraft will be able to hold up to 14,840 pounds (6,730kg) of payload on the main deck, offering eight pallet positions for containers.

Aeronautical Engineers has received commitments for 45 aircraft conversions from various operators and expects to convert 100 aircraft over the life of the program, said Robert Convey, Sales and Marketing VP.

“CRJ100 and 200 jets are the assets upon which regional airlines have built their existence, however they are gradually being replaced in favor of larger aircraft and are finding homes in secondary markets with modifications such as AEI’s freighter conversions,” said David Speirs, Vice President, Asset Management, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

“We are continuing to see growing interest in these pre-owned aircraft from both traditional and emerging sectors of the industry,” Speirs said.

BombardierCRJCRJ200IFL Group

Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

