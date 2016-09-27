Airways Magazine

Bombardier, airBaltic Kick-off CS300 European Route Proving Tour

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Bombardier, airBaltic Kick-off CS300 European Route Proving Tour

Bombardier, airBaltic Kick-off CS300 European Route Proving Tour
September 27
15:56 2016
Print This Article

MIAMI — Bombardier announced today that it has started the CS300 route-proving program in Europe, as the jetliner nears its entry into service (EIS) with launch customer airBaltic in the fourth quarter of this year.

The program will assess the airfield performance, landings, turnarounds and on-ground operations of the aircraft. These data will provide an accurate indication of how the aircraft will perform in a typical airline schedule to and from different airports.

“It’s exciting for the airBaltic team to welcome the CS300 to its home base in Riga for the first time to see the aircraft simulate operations in our route system that covers much of Europe – all in advance of our first delivery later this fall,” said Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer, airBaltic.

The flights – which will operate from the airline’s base in Riga include stops in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tallinn, Estonia and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – will use airBaltic air and ground operational practices.

“Our teams are working closely together as we ramp up activities for a real indication of how the CS300 will operate in the network and we are confident that its entry-into-service with airBaltic later this year will be impressive,” said Rob Dewar, Vice President, C Series, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

With a firm order for 20 CS300 airliners – which will eventually join airBaltic’s 12 Q400 turboprops – the airline will gradually transition to an all-Bombardier fleet.

 

10
Tags
airBalticBombardierCS300CSeries

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Roberto Leiro

Roberto Leiro

Airline and Aviation Writer, with a Fascination for Languages and History, Translator, Incurable Planespotter and Aviation Enthusiast.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment

Only registered users can comment.

In the News

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

Airways Podcast

Photo of the Week

logo
By SPEEDBIRD HD

#TurnOnYourPassion

Airways Poll

Do You Agree with Donald Trump's Comment on the Air Force One?

  • No (67%, 421 Votes)
  • Yes (33%, 204 Votes)

Total Voters: 625

Loading ... Loading ...

Facebook Feed

Airways International, Inc © 2016. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!