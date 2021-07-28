MIAMI – People, Products and Services, Operations, and Communities are the four pillars Boeing is basing its sustainability actions and politics on.

Boeing’s goal is to “innovate and operate to make the world better” by engineering excellence, an all times accountability, do away with traveled work while rewarding predictability and stability in all aspects of the business.

Image: Boeing Media

Comments from Boeing CEO

To achieve these goals, Boeings points to be a leader in safety, quality, integrity, and sustainability while fostering a just culture with humility, inclusion, and transparency but also thru best leadership practices, or earning stakeholders’ trust and preference. Last but not least, by respecting one another and entertain a global and diverse team.

In the words of Boeing President and CEO, Dave Calhoun, “everything we do ties back to our values and purpose which is to protect, connect, and explore the world and beyond.”

On People and Protection, Boeing CEO points out the “multiple responsibilities” the company has in protecting people, starting first with every person interacting with their products, including a large part of the approximately 4.5bl travelers that have used a Boeing aircraft or the military, US or allied, that rely Boeing’s products when in missions.

Image : Boeing Media

People, Products and Services

Boeing is also “passionate” about the protection of its 140,000 employees and their families without forgetting the communities where the company operates and brings influences in social interactions. The company put a particular emphasis when confronting racism or addressing “racial equality and inclusion at Boeing” with the final purpose of eradicating all forms of discrimination starting at the top by creating a “more diverse senior executive team.”

On Products and Services, Dave Calhoun points out the role played by Boeing in fostering air travel to the world and its pioneering in space exploration but also speaks of the impact the Boeing products and services have on the environment and atmosphere. To offset these effects, Boeing’s 50000 engineers work hard to reinvent the “future of aerospace” and reduce the environmental footprint during every moment of the product life cycle.

To achieve this goal, Boeing is working to obtain a 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) certification by the year 2030 for its aircraft while interacting with customers worldwide to accelerate the replacement of older non-fuel-efficient aircraft.

Image: Boeing Media

Operations

On Operations, Boeing has already announced, in the course of 2020, the achievement of zero emissions at its factories and workplaces but intends to keep acting to find “more ways to make our work more energy efficient.”

These actions are extended also to suppliers by helping them in designing, building, and servicing by applying a “core set of principles throughout our supply chain” with the scope to “uncover new ideas and approaches to lessen their own environmental footprint.”

Image: Boeing Media

Communities

On Communities, Boeing invests in education programs, veteran care, cultural organizations, and supports local charities while working with the Allen University on the Boeing Institute of Civility.

Boeing CEO concludes by saying: “I am incredibly proud of how our teams are constantly discovering new ways to build a better Boeing, all in service of building a better world. We look forward to the journey ahead and will work tirelessly with all our stakeholders to create the future of sustainable aerospace together.”

Article source: https://boeing.mediaroom.com/2021-07-26-Boeing-Releases-First-Sustainability-Report,-Charting-Path-to-Sustainable-Aerospace

https://www.boeing.com/resources/boeingdotcom/principles/sustainability/assets/data/2021_Boeing_Sustainability_Report_Executive_Summary.pdf

https://www.boeing.com/resources/boeingdotcom/principles/sustainability/assets/data/2021_Boeing_Sustainability_Report.pdf