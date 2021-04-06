LONDON – The Vietnamese government has lifted the ban on the movement of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft within its borders.

The country’s ministry of transport approved the proposal to lift the ban from the Civil Aviation Authority Of Vietnam (CAAV) following the resumption of flight operations in the rest of the world. In March 2019, CAAV suspended the type’s license until the cause of the Ethiopian Airlines (ET) MAX crash was determined.

At the time, the ministry added that it would monitor the situation and update information from the aviation authorities of other countries before allowing flight operations with the aircraft to resume.

VietJet Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 during production testing. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Who Flies the Boeing 737 MAX in Vietnam?

The only Vietnamese airline that has the Boeing 737 MAX in its fleet is VietJet Air (VJ), with a total of 200 aircraft.

The airline signed an agreement for the supply of 80 Boeing 737 MAX 10s and 20 737 MAX 8s on 18 July 2018 at the FARNBOROUGH Air Show, England. The Vietnamese low-cost carrier will become the largest MAX 10 customer in Asia once the deal is completed.

VietJet plans to leverage the added capacity of the Boeing 737 MAX 10 to satisfy surging demand on high-dense domestic routes, as well as on popular destinations throughout Asia.

In addition, the carrier has signed an agreement for the supply of 100 Boeing 737 MAX 8200s, whose new design was recently certified by the US FAA. The type’s delivery scheduled was from 2019 to 2023 but it was postponed due to the ban imposed on the aircraft.

The Boeing 737 MAX 10 and 737 MAX 8200 are the two high-density aircraft of the MAX series, with a maximum capacity of 230 seats for the MAX 10 and 200 for the MAX 8200.