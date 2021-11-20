MIAMI – South Korea’s transport ministry announced on Friday that the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will be allowed to fly starting November 22.

After examining safety and flight data from other countries’ 737 MAX aircraft since late 2020, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced in a statement that it has decided to allow the 737 MAX to resume operations.

Singapore, Malaysia, India, Japan, Australia, and Fiji are among the Asia-Pacific countries that have already accepted the 737 MAX’s return.

According to Reuters, the ministry said it will continue to increase 737 MAX safety checks, including offering guidelines on how to improve airworthiness and fully evaluating pilot education and training.

Photo: Boeing

S.Korean Airlines to unground the Boeing 737 MAX

Back in 2015, a deal for 30 Boeing 737 MAXs and two extra 777-300ER (Extended Range) jetliners, valued at over US$4bn at current list prices, was finalized by Boeing and Korean Air (KE).

The deal, which was previously announced as a commitment during the previous Paris Air Show, also included options for more 737 MAXs.

Currently, the low-cost carrier Eastar Jet (ZE) has a total of two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, according to Planespotters.net while LCC Jeju Air (7C) has 40 737 MAXs on order.