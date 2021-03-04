MIAMI – High-performance aerospace component maker Meggitt PLC has a signed a long-term contract with Boeing for the supply of cockpit indicators for the 737 MAX.

As stated on a company press release, “the contract covers a suite of cockpit indicators across all versions of the aircraft,” as the deal “expands Meggitt content on the 737 MAX programme, which already includes the engine and APU fire detection & suppression systems, electrical power conversion equipment, and elastomeric seals.”

Deliveries are scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.

Boeing 737 MAX cockpit. Photo: b737.org

CEO ‘Delighted’ to Expand Relationship with Boeing

Meggitt CEO Tony Wood expressed his confidence in expanding the company’s relationship with the aircraft maker.

“We are delighted to be expanding our relationship with Boeing at this important time as the 737 MAX returns to service and the wider aviation industry starts to look through the challenges of the last year towards a recovering outlook for air traffic globally,” Wood said.

Featured image: ACA B38M at YVR | Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Michal Mendyk

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.