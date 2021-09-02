MIAMI – Boeing’s 737-8 from its MAX series is getting a boost with an order from Griffin Global Asset Management for five of the type.

Griffin, a commercial aircraft leasing business with offices in Ireland and Los Angeles, announced with Boeing that it is expanding its commercial aircraft portfolio with the 737-8. It’s the lessor’s first direct order from Boeing.

ACA B38M at YVR | Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Michal Mendyk/Airways

Comments from Griffin Global CEO

“As market conditions rebound, we are finding opportunities to serve our airline customers in innovative ways,” Ryan McKenna, founder, and CEO of Griffin said in a news release.

“An important component of this strategy is providing balanced capacity that meets returning passenger demand. The 737-8 is well-positioned to support this objective.”

Backed by Bain Capital Credit, Griffin provides commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management. The company says its team is staffed by experienced aviation professionals who work closely with airlines, aircraft manufacturers, and investors to provide fleet and financing.

The new order follows good news for the MAX series: It’s been cleared to fly in India and is being operated by Chinese carriers once again.