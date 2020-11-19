MIAMI – Families of Boeing Crash victims Fear of the Ungrounding of 737 MAX by the FAA is premature and may lead to a third crash. As of today, authorities have not yet released the Ethiopian Crash Final Investigative Report.

Following the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) decision to return the aircraft to service, Global Newswire reports that families of the crash victims in Ethiopia responded with sheer disappointment and renewed sorrow.

Families who lost loved ones in the second crash involving called for complete disclosure of all records relied on by the FAA, Boeing, and government officials in making the decision to return the Boeing 737 Max 8 to the skies. Instead, Boeing has been redacting critical documents that it has supplied to the government and the attorneys of the families who have filed litigation pending in Chicago’s federal district court.

The US Senate Commerce Committee is planning to vote today on a reform bill for FAA certification, but it remains unclear whether the entire Congress will be able to adopt a measure by the end of the year.

It “Should Never Be Allowed to Fly Again”

Families who lost loved ones in the March 10, 2019 crash of Flight ET302 have repeatedly challenged the rush of the United States to bring the originally self-certified Boeing aircraft back into the air without appropriate feedback from international agencies and proper Pilot and expert testing.

Family of the victims have also been vocal that the troubled aircraft should never be allowed to fly again.

Furthermore, in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request that would show what Boeing knew before allowing the second crash of the type to take place just five months after the first, Flyers Rights, a consumer protection organization, also questioned the redaction of the requested documents.

A Veil of Secrecy

Flyers Rights argues that it is not possible to consider the Boeing documents that provide its means of compliance with federal regulations proprietary.

Clifford Law Offices, which represent some of the victim’s families, said, “The time has come to pull back the cloak of secrecy. The lack of transparency by Boeing, and the government’s complicity with such secrecy, is not being tolerated by the families who lost loved ones but also for the entire flying public.”

The firm adds, “If Boeing and the FAA are so certain that the aircraft is safe, they should have no concerns in allowing access to all documents. Public confidence in this aircraft is not ensured by this type of behavior, as the congressional hearings proved that neither Boeing nor the FAA can be trusted here.”

