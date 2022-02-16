DALLAS – The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will conduct final inspections on new Boeing 787 Dreamliners and will not allow Boeing to self-certify the type.

The FAA has informed Boeing that it will retain the ability to issue airworthiness certificates until it is satisfied that the latter’s quality control and manufacturing processes consistently produce 787s that meet the aviation authority’s design specifications.

According to a Reuters report, Boeing stated it would continue to go through the FAA’s thorough and rigorous processes in a transparent manner and continue to work with the aviation authority to ensure that it satisfies its criteria and expectations.

The FAA had reservations about Boeing’s proposed inspection procedure, so deliveries of the 787 were halted in late May. In July, the FAA found a new concern and issued two airworthiness directions to address production difficulties for in-service airplanes.

Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

No Deliveries on the Horizon

Deliveries have been delayed until regulators in the United States evaluate the repairs and inspections. Deliveries are expected to be frozen for several more months.

The FAA wants Boeing to make sure it has a strong plan for the rework that it must execute on a substantial proportion of new 787s in storage” and that “Boeing’s delivery processes are solid,” according to the agency.

We can recall that two crashes of virtually new Boeing 737 MAXs just over four months apart were each initiated by a single malfunctioning sensor. In both incidents, the pilots were forced to fight a new flight control system, which eventually sent their aircraft into a nosedive.

It was later revealed that competitive pressure, flawed design, and more problematic, faults in oversight of the Boeing jet ultimately led to the two crashes that killed 346 people.

This week, Peter DeFazio, the chair of the US House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, thanked the FAA for taking much-needed steps to protect the safety of the flying public. He mentioned that the committee has been looking into the 787’s production and manufacturing.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner N787BA in Boeing House Colors – Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways