MIAMI – The Boeing 737 MAX is getting closer to reinitiating global operations with Europe set to lift a ban on the aircraft type in January.

The aircraft, having suffered two fatal crashes, has been re-engineered by Boeing under the close watch of regulators including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky said the regulator “wanted to carry out a totally independent analysis of the safety of this aircraft, so we performed our own checks and flight tests.”

He further added that it “is likely that in our case we will [approve the aircraft], allowing it to return to service, some time in January.”

Photo: Boeing

A Return to Service

EASA officials further confirmed that a draft proposal for ending the Boeing 737 MAX grounding followed by a 30-day comment period will be published next week.

For the aircraft to return to service in Europe, more than approval the airlines will need to take time to update the software of the aircraft and train pilots.

With FAA approval for the Boeing 737 MAX to fly, it appears the EASA will soon follow suit and the efficient aircraft shall soon return to the global skies.

Featured Image: Boeing 737 MAX. Photo Credit: Boeing.