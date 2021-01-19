MIAMI – The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said today it will lift the ban on the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft next week.

The head of the European body in today’s briefing said that the Airworthiness Directive is due to be published next week, thus giving the green light to the European skies.

Boeing 737 MAX-8 standing in Renton Airport. Photo: Boeing

European Green Light Expected Next Week

And so, the Boeing 737 MAX is now ready to return to European airspace, with regulatory bodies having approved it for passenger service. The first body to approve it was the FAA in November 2020, followed by the Brazilian ANAC, with GOL being the first company to reintroduce it into service.

EASA Director Patrick Ky said, “We expect to publish it next week, which means the MAX will be cleared to fly again,” Ky said. A separate certification of the MAX-200 variant will likely follow in “coming weeks”.

Boeing 737 MAX first flight on March 16, 2018. Photo: Boeing

A Good Dose of Hope for the Companies

With the removal of the Boeing 737 MAX ban, European airlines can breathe again, asa few have the type in their fleets: Norwegian (DY) with 18 aircraft, followed by TUI Group and Turkish Airlines (TK) with 12 aircraft.

Another major European airline with the MAX in its fleet is Ryanair (FR), with a massive order, especially the soon to be rectified -200 version. To date, FR has a total order of 210 737 MAX 200.

THis week, Canadian airlines WestJet (WS) and Air Canada (AC) have started operating the type. American Airlines (AA) began flying the 737 MAX on December 29, while United Airlines (UA) will resume flying it on February 11.

Featured image: Boeing 737 MAX first flight. Photo: Boeing

