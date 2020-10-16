MIAMI – The highest European civil aviation safety authority has today declared the Boeing 737 MAX is safe to fly again after more than a year since its grounding.

Following the fight test performed in the previous month in Canada, EASA is satisfied with the changes made to the type and gives the green light for its positive return to the skies before 2020 is out. Now, EASA is working on the final document reviews, expected to be available next month with four more weeks for public comment.

The final document will mostly cover the problematic glitches the Boeing 737 MAX suffered from the MCAS system, defining the proper action to take and Pilot training if occasions arise when another false indication of the Pitch attitude system occurs.

The development of the synthetic sensor to add redundancy will take roughly 20 months to complete, taking the launch of the new variant 737 MAX 10 to 2022.

Photo: Boeing

Delivery Backlog and Return to Service

With thousands of orders still in the backlog waiting to be dispatch, Boeing has had to face enormous logistic operations apart from coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roughly, a thousand jets are expected to be delivered just for the US market in the next month but this will depend mostly on how this crisis period will develop.

Other hurdles the company has to pass are the recertification of the aeronavigability properties of the aircraft stored across the world and the update of the software for every single aircraft to fix the glitches that jeopardize the safeness of the type.

Boeing Airfield Stored 737 MAXs Photo: Boeing