LONDON – British Airways (BA) is close to receiving all of its four new Boeing 777-300ERs. The order of the type was placed at the Farnborough Air Show in 2019, and featured additional Boeing 777-300ERs that are already in BA’s fleet.

British Airways Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: British Airways

Halfway through the Deliveries

British Airways shook hands with Boeing at the Farnborough Air Show in 2019 by signing a deal for three 777-300ERs. Although not by much, the deal has increased to four aircraft of the type.

The Boeing 777-300ER, registered as G-STBN, departed Everett Paine Field (PAE), US, at 16.33 local time (-8 UTC), arriving at London Heathrow (LHR) at 9.03 local time (+0 UTC) today. The triple seven took off for its first flight from the Everett factory on October 23, 2020.

British Airways B777-300ER (G-STBF). Photo: Kentaro Iemoto

The Boeing 777 Family Has a Home at BA

All the four new Boeing 777-300ERs will be operated under leases entrusted to Novus Aviation Capital.

G-STBM already joined the British airline on October 1, 2020 and included BA’s updated Business Class Club Suite. Additionally, with the delivery of G-STBN today, Boeing has delivered 17 777 passenger aircraft and 42 Boeing 777F freighters.

Additionally, in February 2019, the British company signed an agreement for 42 Boeing 777-9xs, with 18 to begin with and an option for 24 more.

British Airways currently has:

Boeing 777-200 (early retired)

Boeing 777-200ER (powered by GE90 and Rolls Royce Trent 870)

Boeing 777-300ER

Boeing 777-9x (in delivery from 2022, replacing the 747-400s along with the Airbus A350-1000, already operational).

The British carrier is one of the largest operators of the Boeing 777.

British Airways Business Class Club Suite. Photo: British Airways

New Business Class Club Suite

British Airways unveiled the new Business Class Club Suite on four Airbus A350-1000s and two Boeing 777-300ERs. The Club Suite has been redesigned and features wider 200cm (79ft) fully horizontal beds, ultra-fast wi-fi and large 17 “high resolution displays.

The Boeing 777-300ER is configured with 299 seats and is divided as follows: 14 open suits in first class, 56 flat bed suites in club world class, 44 recliner seats in World Traveler plus and 185 standard seats in World Plus.

British Airways Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: Kenneth Iwelumo

