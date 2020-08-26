MIAMI – Boeing and Transport Canada will test the safety upgrades of the 737 MAX nearly two months after flight evaluations performed by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This is another critical action by Boeing in its efforts to bring the 737 MAX back into commercial operation.

Pilots from Boeing and Transport Canada are to take off from King County International Airport (Boeing field) tomorrow at 8:45 am local time, according to flightaware.com.

The flight is part of the “independent review” of the Canadian regulator on whether to approve the corrections to the aircraft proposed by Boeing.

Boeing 737 MAX-8 during flight Photo: Boeing

About Transport Canada

Transport Canada is the country’s federal institution responsible for transportation policies and programs. Due to COVID-19, it immediately returned its staff to British Columbia after performing evaluations on the engineering simulator at Boeing and a test flight in US airspace.

According to rte.ie, Transport Canada is the first non-US regulator to perform such test activities. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) does not currently have a schedule for such tests.

Transport Canada test Pilots posed concerns about the Boeing 737 MAX as far back as 2016. However, according to internal government records procured by theglobeandmail.com, the government agreed to first approve the aircraft and resolve these problems later under the manufacturer’s pressure.

The institution will participate in the US-led Joint Operational Evaluation Board to determine minimum Pilot training standards along with European and Brazilian partners.

Boeing 737 MAX-9 Photo: Boeing

Corrective Action for the 737 MAX

In late July, Boeing told analysts that 737 MAX deliveries would resume in the fourth quarter. However, there is a risk that its return to service could slide into 2021 due to pending corrective action on behalf of the manufacturer.

At the start of August, the FAA determined final corrective action for the Boeing 737 MAX to once again take flight. These actions are necessary to address the aircraft’s unsafe condition.

Reports from the Lion Air (JT) -Flight 610 accident investigation indicated that the airplane’s flight control system generated repeated airplane nose-down horizontal stabilizer trim commands. These commands contributed to the accident.

A single erroneously high angle of attack (AOA) sensor input to the flight control system can cause repeated airplane nose-down trim of the horizontal stabilizer and multiple flight deck effects.