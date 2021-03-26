LONDON – Boeing will begin shipping 787s today after a five-month hiatus due to inspections and potential design flaws in the carbon fiber jet.

The FAA said Thursday that it had cleared two of the four planes it had performed special inspections on and that the last two needed to be tested. The company expects to deliver two or three jets this month.

With the resumption of deliveries, the uncertainties that existed regarding Boeing’s most advanced aircraft are alleviated. The jet’s shortage of deliveries created further losses, with more than 80 Dreamliners undelivered and all stacked in the Victorville Cemetery.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Statement from Boeing

Boeing in an emailed statement, said, “We continue to expect to resume delivering 787s by the end of March, however, we will continue to take the time necessary and will adjust any delivery plans as needed. We remain in constant and transparent communication with our customers and regulators.”

Boeing 787-10 first flight. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Statement from FAA

The regulator, in an emailed statement, said, “Today, the FAA issued a certificate of airworthiness for two of the four Boeing 787s for which the agency retained that authority. The FAA acted after thorough inspections confirmed the aircraft complied with all airworthiness standards.”

“The FAA’s top priority is ensuring the safety of the traveling public.”

Boeing 787-8 complete its first flight. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Lessor Delivery

Air Lease Corporation plans to take delivery of a Dreamliner the week of March 29, according to Steven Udvar-Hazy, founder, and president of the leasing company.

United Airlines (UA) could receive one or more Boeing 787-9 starting Friday once regulators approve repairs made by Boeing mechanics and engineers. The airline needs the type, as all its Boeing 777-200ERs are on the ground due to inspection of the Pratt and Whitney engines following the UA incident last month with the engine blown out at Denver airport shortly after takeoff.

Boeing executives had pledged to resume deliveries this quarter as the company took off from one of the darkest years in its century-old history.

Featured image: Boeing 787-8 complete its first flight. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

