Photo: Brandon Farris

LONDON – The Boeing Company announced major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Major program deliveries during the fourth quarter were as follows:

Major Programs4th Quarter
2020		Year-to-
Date 2020
Commercial Airplanes Programs
7373143
74735
7671030
7771126
787453
Total59157
Defense, Space & Security Programs
   AH-64 Apache (New)119
   AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)852
   C-40A
   CH-47 Chinook (New)827
   CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)3
   F-15 Models14
   F/A-18 Models620
   KC-46 Tanker414
   P-8 Models615
   Commercial and Civil Satellites
   Military Satellites
Photo: Brandon Farris

Statement from Boeing

Greg Smith, Boeing executive vice president of Enterprise Operations and CFO, said, “Through the global pandemic, we took meaningful steps to adapt to our new market, transform our business and deliver for our commercial, defense, space and services customers in 2020.”

“The resumption of Boeing 737 MAX deliveries in December was a key milestone as we strengthen safety and quality across our enterprise. We also continued comprehensive inspections of our Boeing 787 airplanes to ensure they meet our highest quality standards prior to delivery.”

“While limiting our Boeing 787 deliveries for the quarter, these comprehensive inspections represent our focus on safety, quality and transparency, and we’re confident that we’re taking the right steps for our customers and for the long term health of the Boeing 787 program.”

Smith also said, “As we continue navigating through the pandemic, we’re working closely with our global customers and monitoring the slow international traffic recovery to align supply with market demand across our widebody programs.”

“In 2021, we’ll continue taking the right actions to enhance our safety culture, preserve liquidity and transform our business for the future.”

Featured image: Photo: Brandon Farris

