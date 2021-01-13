LONDON – The Boeing Company announced major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Major program deliveries during the fourth quarter were as follows:

Major Programs 4th Quarter

2020 Year-to-

Date 2020 Commercial Airplanes Programs 737 31 43 747 3 5 767 10 30 777 11 26 787 4 53 Total 59 157 Defense, Space & Security Programs AH-64 Apache (New) 1 19 AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 8 52 C-40A — — CH-47 Chinook (New) 8 27 CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) — 3 F-15 Models 1 4 F/A-18 Models 6 20 KC-46 Tanker 4 14 P-8 Models 6 15 Commercial and Civil Satellites — — Military Satellites — —

Statement from Boeing

Greg Smith, Boeing executive vice president of Enterprise Operations and CFO, said, “Through the global pandemic, we took meaningful steps to adapt to our new market, transform our business and deliver for our commercial, defense, space and services customers in 2020.”

“The resumption of Boeing 737 MAX deliveries in December was a key milestone as we strengthen safety and quality across our enterprise. We also continued comprehensive inspections of our Boeing 787 airplanes to ensure they meet our highest quality standards prior to delivery.”

“While limiting our Boeing 787 deliveries for the quarter, these comprehensive inspections represent our focus on safety, quality and transparency, and we’re confident that we’re taking the right steps for our customers and for the long term health of the Boeing 787 program.”

Smith also said, “As we continue navigating through the pandemic, we’re working closely with our global customers and monitoring the slow international traffic recovery to align supply with market demand across our widebody programs.”

“In 2021, we’ll continue taking the right actions to enhance our safety culture, preserve liquidity and transform our business for the future.”

