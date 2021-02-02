MIAMI – Boeing’s CEO David Calhoun told aviation experts that the firm is moving forward with the advancement of its ‘New Midsize Aircraft’ (NMA), or Boeing 797, amid the company’s historic USD$12bn loss.

Advancement in Boeing’s NMA initiative, which has been evolving for decades, was disrupted early last year in the wake of COVID-19. However, the company’s CEO has indicated that the firm is consistently making “progress” in NMA’s engineering and manufacturing phases. Considering sustainable aviation, Boeing is also engaging in emerging aircraft innovation.

Calhoun stated the company is aiming to “offer a really differentiated product.” Experts indicate that Boeing could deploy the aircraft within 12 months with entry into service by 2026. However, Calhoun pointed that improvements may be continued over the next five years to deploy the aircraft with advanced solutions.

Photo: Boeing

Boeing’s NMA

Based on anticipations, the NMA is twin-aisle mid-market aircraft, with a capacity of 270 seats and covering range of up to 11 hours. The aircraft will sit between the 737 single-aisle and the 787 long-haul wide-body. It is also likely to contend with A321neoXLR, an aircraft to which Boeing has no close comparison at the moment.

Composite materials again are at heart of the Boeing 797’s design, as they are with the Dreamliner. But it will have all-new engines and will be smaller due to its medium-haul market. Calhoun told media that Boeing had “incredible innovative concepts that would support the point design of the next aircraft.” Meanwhile, he said that Boeing would evaluate the demand by the end of 2021.

Analysts also indicated that increasing rivalry between Boeing and Airbus is pushing the US planemaker to fast forward with the production of its own new aircraft, partially as a result of Boeing’s woeful 2020.

Boeing 737 MAX10 deliveries pushed to 2023. Photo: Boeing

Boeing 737 MAX Crisis and XLR Rival

The US manufacturer has no aircraft in direct competition with Airbus’ A321XLR. However FAA, EASA and other authorizes lifted the Boeing 737 MAX from its 20-month grounding.

On one hand, the airbus A321XLR has a capacity of up to 240 passengers and a range of up to 9,000 km. On the other hand, the larger version of the Boeing 737 MAX, the MAX 10, is a 230-seater with a range of up to 6,100 km.

Additionally, Boeing pushed the MAX 10 delivery further to mid 2023. On its part, Boeing’s 787s has more capacity but is much heavier and thus more costly to fly because of its performance.

The effect of the 737 MAX crisis also pushed Boeing to delay its 777X’s EIS by three years. Hence, Boeing 777X will undergo further maintenance and safety checks at an additional cost of US$6.5bn.

Boeing may firstly substitute its out-of-production 757. Photo: Boeing

Boeing’s Major Supplier

Boeing had been in contact with suppliers regarding the development of its NMA. However, according to Safran’s CEO, Philippe Petitcolin, manufacturers were not at the time in favor of replacing the 737 MAX.

There has been speculation that Boeing may first build a substitute for its out-of-production 757, a slightly larger single-aisle jet sharing a market with the 737 MAX and A321neo families, should airlines avoid purchasing the MAX or refuse to reabsorb it into their fleets. This might be the starting point for a design that could potentially pivot to the embattled MAX’s replacement.

Petitcolin argued that the 737 MAX was likely to continue in service until 2035. That is to say that the successor’s production would not begin until 2027 with pre-marketing beginning in 2025. However, if the 737 MAX fails to regain its market share, Boeing could potentially move the NMA forward to 2022-23.

“The success or otherwise of the return to service of the MAX could – I am speaking hypothetically – influence Boeing’s decision whether to launch a plane earlier,” Petitcolin said. He added that the new model is “in the realm of possibilities even if it is not the solution or option that we consider the most probable.”

Featured image: Boeing NMA Render by Boeing

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more. Also, be sure to check out our brand new Airways Prints store to purchase prints from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.