MIAMI – Boeing has today produced its last 787 Dreamliner destined for ANA, number 1095, from its Everett plant. It will be moved at 10 pm tonight local time.

After 16 years of production, the Boeing 787 line will be moved entirely to the Charleston site, where most of the Boeing 787s have been produced for some years now.

Boeing said in December that production would shift in mid-March 2021.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

A Remarkable Success

Despite the initial difficulties, with the problems found in the batteries, the Boeing 787 has enjoyed considerable success around the world. It has racked up more than 1,500 orders, with the 1,000th delivered to Singapore Airlines recently.

Made of 85% carbon fiber, the aircraft features new technologies, such as electronic engine starting, electrical and non-hydraulic systems to reduce the weight of the aircraft. It also features, for the first time, a fully digitized cabin called the ‘glass cockpit’.

Boeing 787-8 complete its first flight. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

FAA Inspections

Despite the success, and despite the problems solved at the beginning, the 787 still has defects to the fuselage to this day. FAA issued an Airworthiness Directive (AD) for 222 787, given the decompression of the jet in the bilge barriers.

In addition to this, problems were also reported to the ILS. Several Airworthiness Directives have already been enacted by the FAA due to continuing new jet problems.

Featured image: Brandon Farris/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.