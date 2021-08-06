MIAMI – A strategic partnership between Boeing and AeroEquity Industrial Partners (AEI) was announced on August 5, 2021. The partnership aims to expand Boeing’s venture capital investments in space, mobility, connectivity, industrial technologies, and digital solutions for enterprises but with an emphasis on sustainability.

AEI’s operational and private equity join hands with Boeing’s innovation in aerospace and technology and its venture platform HorizonX in order to create an expanded, independent venture capital group under the brand AEI HorizonX.

Photo: AeroEquity Industrial Partners

A New tool to Invest and Connect

HorizonX was created by Boeing in 2017 as a tool to “invest and connect” with specialized start-up companies in the field of transformative aerospace technologies. HorizonX, thru minority investments, has created a portfolio of 40 new companies, from all over the world, bringing at their disposal Boeing’s engineering resources.

On the other end, AEI comes in with its expertise as a leading capital provider for the aerospace industry, a strong record in financial performance, and the capacity to raise funds and expand its mission of support to world-class investors and entrepreneurs. AEI has more than US$3.5bn in assets under management.

Under the new partnership, Boeing’s HorizonX venture team, headed by Brian Schletter, along with its own portfolio will be transferred to AEI HorizonX as part of the new venture platform which will continue to be led by Brian Schletter. Boeing will continue as a łong term strategic investor in AEI HorizonX as well as the “anchor investor” for the new partnership standalone fund expected for 2022.

Boeing 737 MAX. Photo: Max Langley/Airways

Comments from Boeing, AEI

Marc Allen, Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development at Boeing commented on the partnership by stating, “We’re excited to launch this transformative and first-of-its-kind business innovation with AEI that will expand the horizon for HorizonX and double down on our commitment to early-stage technology innovation.”

He added, “The partnership with AEI and future partners broadens our investor base, enables HorizonX to invest at a rapid pace, and gives Boeing access to more outside innovation than ever through this investment collaboration.”

On his part, David Rowe, Managing Partner at AEI, added, “As a specialist investment firm with a focus on aerospace and industrial markets, AEI is constantly monitoring technology innovations that will drive transformational change and reimagine the future of our industry, the AEI HorizonX platform will provide us with a foundation to build out a new investing pillar focused on transformative businesses and technologies critical to the evolution of our target markets and their impact on the environment.”

“We are excited to partner with Boeing to invest in a more sustainable future.”