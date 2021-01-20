MIAMI – Today, the Boeing/BBAM Limited Partnership announced that the lessor intends to expand the fleet of Boeing 737-800BCFs to 12, thus adding six more and commitments to 15 and highlights the continued strength of the e-commerce and express cargo market.

Interior of Boeing 737-800 BCF of Amazon Prime Air at Paris Air Show 2019. Photo: Matti Blume.

Statement by BBAM CEO, Boeing Commercial Sales and Marketing VP

Steve Zissis, CEO of BBAM, said, “As we look ahead to expanding our cargo fleet, the 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter provides the performance and efficiency our customers need.”

Ihssane Mounir, Boeing’s senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, said, “BBAM is one of the industry’s leading full-service leasing companies and has built their reputation on smart investments. We are honored that BBAM has selected more 737-800BCFs, based on the success of our standard body freighters in their portfolio. The continued strong demand for the 737-800BCF demonstrates the critical role these converted freighters play in the growing express and e-commerce market.”

Based on the popular Next-Generation 737, the 737-800BCF is meeting customer demand for a newer-generation freighter that offers higher reliability and lower fuel consumption and operating costs per trip compared to other standard body freighters.

Primarily used to carry express cargo on domestic or short-haul routes, the airplane is capable of carrying up to 23.9 tonnes (52,800 pounds) and flying up to 2,025 nautical miles (3,750 kilometers). Since entering service in 2018, the 737-800BCF has won more than 150 orders and commitments.

Featured image: 2016. This American Airlines Boeing 737-800 is seen in the “New American” livery in the “Day 9 position (of 11) having just had its engines attached. Since ordering 200 737-800s and Max’s, American is taking delivery of 2 new 737s per month. In the foreground are seats from another airline. Photo: Airways

