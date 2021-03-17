MIAMI – Boeing is investigating another possible problem with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight deck windows, putting them through their paces.

Bloomberg reported that since discovering that a supplier had changed its production procedure, Boeing has been reviewing the cockpit windows in a small batch of planes, according to two people who asked not to be named because the matter is sensitive.

Boeing needs to make sure the windows meet their standards after the update, but the testing isn’t expected to interrupt March deliveries, according to one of the sources. The discovery of yet another possible flaw comes as Boeing’s mechanics and engineers work ceaselessly to resume 787 Dreamliner deliveries by the end of the month, as announced during a January earnings report.

Since October, when Boeing discovered more of the small dimples in the inner lining where the carbon-fiber fuselage barrels are fused to form the jet’s frame, the US manufacturer has refused to hand over any of the jets. New aircraft challenges could cause difficulties for shipments after this month, which would make it harder for Boeing to achieve its delivery objectives for the year.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Photo: João Pedro Santoro/Airways

Comments from Boeing

When questioned about the window checks, a Boeing representative pointed to the company’s March 9 comment, which stated that the company is “making progress through inspections and redesign as required on undelivered airplanes.”

“We intend to start delivering 787s by the end of March, given the current plans; however, we will continue to take the time required and will alter any delivery plans accordingly,” the company stated.

Featured image: BOEING N789EX BOEING 787-9 DREAMLINER. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.