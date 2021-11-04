MIAMI – The 2021 Dubai Airshow will feature Boeing’s portfolio of products, including the international debut of the 777X, its newest fuel-efficient widebody jet, as well as the company’s growing autonomous capabilities, such as the Boeing Airpower Teaming System.

A Boeing 777-9 flight-test plane will take to the skies as part of the airshow’s flying program and will also be on exhibit in the static display. According to the company, the 777-9 is set to be the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine aircraft, delivering 10% better fuel use, emissions, and operational costs than the competition.

The type is based on the best of the Boeing 777 and 787 families.

“Boeing is excited to participate fully in the Dubai Airshow, the first global airshow in almost two years, and to be able to engage directly with customers, partners, suppliers and other stakeholders from the region and beyond,” said Kuljit Ghata-Aura, president of Boeing Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

Ghata-Aura added, “The show is a perfect opportunity to come together and remind the world of the importance of our industry and discuss technology and innovations that are critical to advance a more sustainable aerospace industry over the long term.”

Alaska Airlines N60697 Boeing 737-9. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Boeing 737-10, 787-10 Showcase

The 2021 Boeing ecoDemonstrator, an Alaska Airlines (AS) Boeing 737-9 that is flight testing roughly 20 technologies to cut fuel use, pollutants, and noise while also improving safety, will also be on show at the company’s static display.

Etihad Airways (EY) will also present a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner that highlights the airline’s partnership with Boeing to enhance sustainable aviation. Etihad’s program investigates and evaluates cutting-edge technology, goods, and procedures on its 787 fleet and throughout its business in order to reduce carbon emissions even more.

Flydubai (FZ), the region’s largest Boeing 737 operator, will also have a 737 MAX 9 on show, which uses 14% less fuel and emits 14% less CO2 than its predecessors.

Boeing will also discuss its parts, modifications, digital, sustainment, and training solutions, as well as its global supply chain, maintenance, and logistics networks. Apart from its defense solutions, Boeing Converted Freighters, improved assistance for regional customers, and near-term sales prospects will be among the commercial services highlights.