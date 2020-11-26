MIAMI – Brazilian Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) has allowed the Boeing 737 MAX to operate in that country again, aviation portal Aviacionline reported on November 25.

As stated in the portal, “with a process that lasted approximately two years, the validation of the modifications of the project was made by ANAC after the approval of the certifying authority, the American Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).”

The agency withdrew its Airworthiness Directive that restricted the aircraft’s operations in Brazil after agreeing with the FAA’s assessment of all the elements to solve the safety issues that were raised on the MAX after its grounding.

GOL Boeing 737 MAX. Photo: Wiki Commons

Only One Airline Flies the Boeing 737 MAX in Brazil

The FAA Airworthiness Directive, released on November 18, “was also adopted by ANAC and is automatically effective in Brazil, and must be complied with immediately by the air operators that intend to operate the model,” the portal said.

As of this time, only Gol Linhas Aéreas (G3) has 737 MAX aircraft among Brazilian carriers, using the 737 MAX 8 in its operations. However, the airline chose to rename the aircraft 737-8.

The approval for the Boeing 737 MAX’s return brought together, per the portal, “only the four aviation authorities that make up the Certification Management Team (CMT) forum: the European Union authority European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the Canadian Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) and the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), who discussed together with the FAA what would be the requirements for the return of the aircraft model to operations.”

In a note to the press, Boeing lauded the decision and reemphasized its efforts to make the MAX safer.

“Not a day goes by that we don’t remember, reflect and rededicate ourselves to ensuring accidents like the ones that led to the decision to suspend operations never happen again,” Boeing CEO David Calhoun said in the note, adding that “Boeing worked closely with the FAA and ANAC to meet their expectations to safely return the 737 MAX to commercial service in Brazil.”

