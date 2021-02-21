MIAMI – The NCAA, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, has finally cleared Boeing B737 MAX for operations in Nigerian airspace.

The aircraft had been banned by Nigerian Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, following the accidents that involved Indonesia Lion Air (JT) in October 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines (ET), less than five months later, in March 2019.

According to several local news providers, namely GCFR NG (Grand Citizen Federal Republic of Nigeria) and The Nation Online, the decision was announced by Capt. Musa Nuhu, Director General of NCAA, and confirmed by an NCAA press release.

Boeing 737 MAX7 Test flight at Renton. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Comments by Captain Musa Nuhu

In a statement published by NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu stated that “all intending domestic operators are required to work with the Boeing Company and NCAA for the Aircraft Type Certificate Acceptance Programme in order to have the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft registered in Nigeria and issued with a Standard Certificate of Airworthiness.”

He also added, “all foreign air operators that intend to operate the Boeing a737 MAX aircraft into Nigeria must submit evidence of compliance with the FAA AD 2020-24-02.” Capt. Musa Nuhu made it clear that “the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority will continue to ensure strict compliance to Safety Regulations as violation[s] will be viewed seriously.”

According to February 2021 data, Nigeria Arik Air (W3) has eight Boeing 737 MAX on order but this information could not be confirmed. No other airline appears to be operating or having a pending order for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Featured image: Boeing 737 MAX-8 standing in Renton Airport. Photo: Boeing

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.