MIAMI – Tata Boeing Aerospace, a joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems (TAS), announced on February 5 a new Boeing 737 vertical fin production line in Telangana, India.

Using modern robots and automation in manufacturing for the vertical fins, the Telangana Municipal Administration and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao described the announcement as ” a noteworthy step in the growth of India’s aerospace and defence manufacturing.”

Rao further described Telangana as “an established hotbed for India’s defence and aerospace industry supported by a robust ecosystem, including a large pool of skilled and industry-ready work-force.”

Boeing 737 MAX. Photo: Brando Farris/Airways.

Jobs and Self Reliance

TAS CEO Sukaran Singh said the new facility would create jobs while emphasizing “TAS’s commitment towards making India self-reliant in defence manufacturing.”

Stretching over 14,000 square meters and currently manufacturing many parts of the Boeing AH-64 Apache helicopter, the Boeing 737 vertical fin production will be a welcome addition.

Featured image: Boeing

