MIAMI – Boeing’s aircraft backlog has decreased by 39 jets with no 787 orders in January while it did take orders for its Boeing 747-8 Freighters, aviation portal FlightGlobal reported on February 9.

The Chicago-based company delivered in January a total of 26 aircraft, 13 fewer than in December 2020. The 26 delivered planes included 21 737 MAX, which went to carriers including Alaska Airlines (AS), American Airlines (AA), Copa Airlines (CM), Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (G3), Southwest Airlines (WN), and United Airlines (UA), the portal stated.

Boeing also delivered one 737NG-based military surveillance jet and four widebodies: one 767F to FedEx (FX), two 777-300ERs to Novus Aviation Capital, and one 777F to China Airlines (CI).

No Boeing 787 Deliveries

No Boeing 787s were delivered in January, and deliveries have not been done since October 2020. “Boeing has halted 787 deliveries as it completes what it describes as comprehensive inspections related to fuselage-join areas,” the portal said.

Also during the month, Boeing took new orders for four 747-8Fs from Atlas Air (5Y), showing the strength of e-commerce and cargo operations. Cancelations still continued throughout January.

“Boeing logged cancellations of six aircraft orders in January. Those included one 737 Max Boeing Business Jet for an unnamed customer, one 737 Max for Czech carrier Smartwings, three 747-8Fs for Russian cargo airline Volga-Dnepr and one 787-8 for Royal Jordanian,” the portal stated, adding that the backlog “decreased by 11 aircraft in January because the company shifted more jets into an ‘ASC 606’ accounting bucket.”

At the end of the month, Boeing had a backlog of 4,016 jetliners, down from 4,055 in December 2020. It comprised of 3,243 737s, 12 747s, 74 767s, 229 777s and 458 787s.

