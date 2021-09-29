MIAMI – Last month’s Boeing 737 MAX test flight for the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) was successful, according to the aviation agency, which is working through data and finalizing reports.

Boeing’s goal, of course, is for the Chinese regulator to lift its two-year grounding of the type, as noted by the president of Boeing’s China division via Reuters.

The CAAC, originally the General Administration of Civil Aviation of China, is the aviation authority of the People’s Republic of China, reporting to the Ministry of Transport. It regulates civil aviation and investigates aviation accidents and incidents.

The regulator also concludes civil aviation agreements with other aviation authorities, including those of China’s Special Administrative Regions, which are classified as “special domestic,” as the aviation authority responsible for China. Until 1988, it operated its own airline.

China Southern Boeing 737-8 N1784B from the MAX series. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

The First to Ground the 737 MAX

The Chinese regulator was the first civil aviation authority to ground the Boeing 737 MAX on March 11, 2019. The type was grounded the next day by most of the world’s aviation authorities, including the European Union Aviation Safety Agency. The MAX was grounded on March 13 by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

In 2017, the CAAC and FAA agreed to recognize each other’s airworthiness standards, paving the path for Chinese-made aircraft to gain FAA certificates and sell in the worldwide market. A similar agreement is in the works with their European counterpart.

The CAAC’s global reputation was bolstered at the expense of the FAA, according to aviation analysts. In November 2020, the CAAC reiterated that there was no specific timetable for lifting the MAX grounding in China after the FAA had authorized it to fly again.

The agency’s headquarters are in Beijing’s Dongcheng District.