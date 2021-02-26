MIAMI – The Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) has recently declared the Boeing 737 MAX safe to return to the country’s skies.

Australia’s CASA is the Australian national authority for the regulation of civil aviation. Although distinct from the government, it reports to the Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport.

According to a Simple Flying report, “Australia’s aviation regulators have cleared the 737 MAX to fly in the country’s airspace,” although “no Australian carrier operates the jet.”

So far, Boeing has been working with aviation boards across the Asia-Pacific region to recertify the aircraft.

Photo: Max Langley/Airways

Two Operators Fly the Boeing 737 MAX into Australia

Two international carriers fly the Boeing 737 MAX into the country: Fiji Airways (FJ) and Singapore Airlines (SQ). In addition, SilkAir also operated flights to Darwin and Cairns using the type. As per the report, SQ could resume the routes once the MAX is recertified in Singapore and travel restrictions are eased.

Airlines in Australia have been operating the Boeing 737NG, but Virgin Australia (VX) has an order for 25 Boeing 737 MAX 10s, to be delivered by mid-2023. Qantas (QF) has also been considering the Boeing jet for its fleet renewal, but no decision has been made yet. The aircraft company is confident that more countries will allow the MAX again.

“For Boeing, the recertification is a vote of confidence for the 737 MAX and could push more countries in the region to follow Australia’s lead. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing aviation market in the world and the manufacturer has been working hard to see the plane return to key markets like China, India, Singapore, and more,” the report said.

Australia accepted the FAA’s return-to-service requirements at the time of recertifying the Boeing jet, but other countries have said they are planning to perform their own tests or look to several regulators for their final decision process.

Featured image: Max Langley/Airways

