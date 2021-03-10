MIAMI – Argentina’s National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) has lifted the ban on Boeing 737 MAX operations within the country.

The ANAC administrator on Monday issued a Buletin whose Article 1 resolves to repeal Resolution No. 194-E dated March 16, 2019, through which the operation of the Boeing 737-8 MAX and 737-9 MAX and the overflight of said aircraft throughout the national territory was prohibited by all operators certified in the Argentine republic.

The resolution was communicated to the Transportation Security board and to the Argentine Aerial Navigation Company for the purposes of exercising their respective powers. In addition, flag carrier Aerolíneas Argentinas (AR), the country’s largest airline and sole operator of the type, was duly notified of the resolution to clear the Boeing 737 MAX for operations.

Boeing 737 MAX_8 Aerolíneas Argentinas.

Reasons for the Lifting of the Boeing 737 MAX Ban

According to the Resolution, the reason behind the lifting of the ban is that the manufacturer and the aeronautical authorities worldwide have carried out exhaustive investigations of the Indonesian and Ethiopian accidents, the latter two years ago today, managing to establish the causes of the same and generating mitigation measures that “allowed to reestablish acceptable levels of operational safety in the operation of the aircraft in question.”

It also adds that the resolution was taken on the basis that the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved the Theoretical and Practical Training Plans presented by the BOEING Company for delivery to those pilots who operate model 737 MAX aircraft.

The Training Plans have been analyzed by inspectors of Argentina’s National Directorate of Operational Security (DNSO), a dependent body of ANAC. The DNSO of the ANAC has also intervened and generated the respective technical reports.

Featured image: Aerolineas Argentinas Boeing 737 MAX.

