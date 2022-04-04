DALLAS – Boeing and Air Lease Corp. (ALC) have announced that the aircraft lessor has placed an order for 32 additional 737-8 and 737-9 jets.

As the travel industry recovers, ALC is expanding its Boeing 737 MAX family to fulfill airline demand for fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly operations. In February, the Los Angeles, California-based lessor added 18 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to its portfolio. With the new order, ALC has 130 737 MAXs in its backlog.

The 737 MAX series enables airlines to optimize their fleets over a broad range of missions while decreasing fuel use and carbon emissions by at least 20% relative to the airplanes they replace, thanks to its commonality and enhanced fuel economy.

Boeing notes that ALC customers can deploy a variety of 737 MAX aircraft according to market range and size while maintaining commonality for pilots and crew.

Boeing 737-8 standing in Renton Airport. Photo: Boeing

Comments from ALC, Boeing

“Following our memorandum of understanding with Boeing in February for these 32 737 MAX aircraft, we are pleased to announce the signing of this definitive purchase agreement. We believe that the economic and operating advantages of the 737 MAX will serve our airline customers well as they favor modern, fuel efficient aircraft,” said John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President of Air Lease Corporation.

“The 737 MAX family has already proved its value within ALC’s narrowbody portfolio, providing operators with excellent fuel efficiency and flexibility across different networks,” said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing. “The addition of more 737 MAXs, including 737-8s and 737-9s, will enable ALC to respond to accelerating market demand as air travel continues to recover.”

Featured image: Air Lease Corp 737 MAX. Photo: Boeing