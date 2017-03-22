Boeing Sets Date for First 787-10 Flight

MIAMI — Boeing has set a date for taking its first 787-10 on its maiden sortie.

The airframer announced Wednesday that it has plans to fly the jetliner on March 31, subject to weather conditions and further operational factors.

The aircraft was rolled out of the production line last month, the same day President Donald Trump visited Boeing South Carolina, and gave a speech with the aircraft in the background.

The 787-10 will be built exclusively in South Carolina. Because the center fuselage section of the 787-10 is too large to be carried by dedicated 747 Dreamlifters from Charleston to Boeing’s Everett, Washington factory, the Charleston factory became the only option for Boeing.

Launched at the 2013 Paris Air Show, the Boeing 787-10 will accommodate 330 passengers in a two-class configuration with a range of 7,400 miles (11,900km).

The first 787-10, fitted with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines is being prepared to enter flight testing ahead of its delivery in the first half of 2018 to Singapore Airlines, launch customer of the type.

To date, Singapore Airlines is the largest 787-10 customer with 49 of the variant on order.

The 787-10 retains 95 percent commonality with the 787-9, and accounts for 13% of all 787 orders with 154 aircraft from nine customers, including Etihad Airways, British Airways and United Airlines.