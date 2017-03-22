Airways Magazine

Boeing Sets Date for First 787-10 Flight

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Boeing Sets Date for First 787-10 Flight

Boeing Sets Date for First 787-10 Flight
March 22
15:07 2017
Print This Article

MIAMI — Boeing has set a date for taking its first 787-10 on its maiden sortie.

The airframer announced Wednesday that it has plans to fly the jetliner on March 31, subject to weather conditions and further operational factors.

The aircraft was rolled out of the production line last month, the same day President Donald Trump visited Boeing South Carolina, and gave a speech with the aircraft in the background.

The 787-10 will be built exclusively in South Carolina. Because the center fuselage section of the 787-10 is too large to be carried by dedicated 747 Dreamlifters from Charleston to Boeing’s Everett, Washington factory, the Charleston factory became the only option for Boeing.

Launched at the 2013 Paris Air Show, the Boeing 787-10 will accommodate 330 passengers in a two-class configuration with a range of 7,400 miles (11,900km).

The first 787-10, fitted with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines is being prepared to enter flight testing ahead of its delivery in the first half of 2018 to Singapore Airlines, launch customer of the type.

To date, Singapore Airlines is the largest 787-10 customer with 49 of the variant on order.

The 787-10 retains 95 percent commonality with the 787-9, and accounts for 13% of all 787 orders with 154 aircraft from nine customers, including Etihad Airways, British Airways and United Airlines.

0
Tags
787787-10BoeingFirst Flight

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!