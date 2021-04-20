SEATTLE – Late on Monday night, Boeing announced that Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) had completed an order for 15 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Although DAE has invested in MAX aircraft through sale and leaseback deals, this new order marks the first direct MAX purchase of the Middle Eastern aircraft leasing company from Boeing.

Last year, DAE signed a sale and leaseback agreement with American Airlines (AA) for 18 new Boeing 737 aircraft.

The deal seems to confirm the recovery in the confidence of leasing firms in the 737 MAX program, and the highly-anticipated recovery of air travel in the coming years.

DAE owns and manages 425 aircraft to 110 global airlines, with over 100 Boeing 737s. Among its customers are Ethiopian Airlines (ET), GOL (G3), Japan Airlines (JL), Southwest Airlines (WN), Oman Air (WY), and WestJet (WS).

Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

MAX Electrical Issues

After the lifting of a 20 month-long worldwide grounding of all Boeing MAX aircraft, the aircraft type is facing some new challenges.

New electrical issues have prompted Alaska Airlines (AS), Southwest Airlines, United Airlines (UA), and American Airlines some of their MAXes from their fleets.

It currently remains unclear how long the new issues will persist. On April 9, Boeing announced that they had recommended to 16 customers to “address a potential electrical issue in a specific group of 737 MAX airplanes prior to further operations.”

Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Executive’s Comments

“We are delighted to deepen our already strong relationship with Boeing. Including this order, we own and manage 162 Boeing aircraft,” Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, commented about the deal.

Tarapore continued, “An increasing number of global aviation regulators are returning the MAX to the skies. We are confident in the success of these aircraft as domestic and regional air travel are seeing strong signs of recovery.”

Ihssane Mounir, Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing at Boeing that the airframe is delighted with the DAC decision “to add more 737 aircraft to its growth plan as it positions itself for the recovery in commercial passenger traffic.”