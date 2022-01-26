DALLAS – The Boeing Company has reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$14.8bn, reflecting higher commercial volume and lower defense revenue.

Apart from the continued global return to service of the 737 MAX, including progress in China, the key points from the Boeing report are the following:

Fourth Quarter 2021

Revenue of US$14.8bn; operating cash flow of US$0.7bn

787 program recorded US$3.5bn pre-tax non-cash charge; focused on actions required to resume deliveries

GAAP loss per share of ($7.02) and core (non-GAAP)* loss per share of ($7.69)

Full-Year 2021

Revenue of US$62.3bn; operating cash flow of (US$3.4bn); cash and marketable securities of US$16.2bn

GAAP loss per share of (US$7.15) and core (non-GAAP)* loss per share of (US$9.44)

Total backlog of US$377bn and added 535 net commercial orders

Table 1. Summary Financial Results Fourth Quarter Full Year (Dollars in Millions, except per share data) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenues $14,793 $15,304 (3)% $62,286 $58,158 7% GAAP Loss From Operations ($4,171) ($8,049) NM ($2,902) ($12,767) NM Operating Margin (28.2)% (52.6)% NM (4.7)% (22.0)% NM Net Loss ($4,164) ($8,439) NM ($4,290) ($11,941) NM Loss Per Share ($7.02) ($14.65) NM ($7.15) ($20.88) NM Operating Cash Flow $716 ($4,009) NM ($3,416) ($18,410) NM Non-GAAP* Core Operating Loss ($4,536) ($8,377) NM ($4,075) ($14,150) NM Core Operating Margin (30.7)% (54.7)% NM (6.5)% (24.3)% NM Core Loss Per Share ($7.69) ($15.25) NM ($9.44) ($23.25) NM

*Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing’s non-GAAP measures are on page 6, “Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures.”

Boeing 777X N775XX. Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways

Initial comments from Boeing CEO

“2021 was a rebuilding year for us as we overcame hurdles and reached key milestones across our commercial, defense and services portfolios. We increased 737 MAX production and deliveries, and safely returned the 737 MAX to service in nearly all global markets. As the commercial market recovery gained traction, we also generated robust commercial orders, including record freighter sales. Demonstrating progress in our overall recovery, we also returned to generating positive cash flow in the fourth quarter,” said David Calhoun, Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer.

“On the 787 program, we’re progressing through a comprehensive effort to ensure every airplane in our production system conforms to our exacting specifications. While this continues to impact our near-term results, it is the right approach to building stability and predictability as demand returns for the long term. Across the enterprise, we remain focused on safety and quality as we deliver for our customers and invest in our people and in our sustainable future.”

The 777X is Boeing’s latest commercial jet. It has been built partially using digital tools. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Cash Flow

Table 2. Cash Flow Fourth Quarter Full Year (Millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Cash Flow $716 ($4,009) ($3,416) ($18,410) Less Additions to Property, Plant & Equipment ($222) ($265) ($980) ($1,303) Free Cash Flow* $494 ($4,274) ($4,396) ($19,713)

*Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing’s non-GAAP measures are on page 6, “Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures.”

Operating cash flow improved to US$0.7bn in the quarter, reflecting higher commercial volume, higher advance payments, and lower expenditures (Table 2).

Table 3. Cash, Marketable Securities and Debt Balances Quarter-End (Billions) Q4 21 Q3 21 Cash $8.0 $9.8 Marketable Securities1 $8.2 $10.2 Total $16.2 $20.0 Debt Balances: The Boeing Company, net of intercompany loans to BCC $56.6 $60.9 Boeing Capital, including intercompany loans $1.5 $1.5 Total Consolidated Debt $58.1 $62.4

1 Marketable securities consists primarily of time deposits due within one year classified as “short-term investments.”

Cash and investments in marketable securities decreased to US$16.2bn, compared to US$20.0bn at the beginning of the quarter, primarily driven by debt repayment partially offset by operating cash flow. Debt was US$58.1bn, down from US$62.4bn at the beginning of the quarter due to the prepayment of a term loan and repayment of maturing debt.

Total company backlog at quarter-end was US$377bn.

747-8F First Flight Photo: Boeing

Segment Results

Commercial Airplanes

Table 4. Commercial Airplanes Fourth Quarter Full Year (Dollars in Millions) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Commercial Airplanes Deliveries 99 59 68% 340 157 117% Revenues $4,750 $4,728 0% $19,493 $16,162 21% Loss from Operations ($4,454) ($7,648) NM ($6,475) ($13,847) NM Operating Margin (93.8)% (161.8)% NM (33.2)% (85.7)% NM

Commercial Airplanes fourth-quarter revenue increased slightly to US$4.8bn primarily driven by higher 737 deliveries, partially offset by lower widebody deliveries and less favorable mix (Table 4). Fourth-quarter operating margin was primarily driven by a charge on the 787 program.

Boeing 737 MAX 10 at Renton readying for first take-off. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing reports it is continuing to make progress on the global safe return to service of the 737 MAX. In December, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) issued an airworthiness directive outlining changes required for Chinese airlines to prepare their fleets to resume service.

Since the FAA’s approval to return the Boeing 737 MAX to operations in November 2020, Boeing says that over 300,000 revenue flights have been completed, and the reliability of the 737 MAX fleet remains above 99% (as of January 24, 2022). According to the report, the 737 program is currently producing at a rate of 26 per month and continues to progress towards a production rate of 31 per month in early 2022. The company is evaluating the timing of further rate increases.

The Boeing 787 is Boeing’s latest clean-sheet aircraft. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Boeing 787 Update

The company says it continues to perform rework on 787 airplanes in inventory and is engaged in detailed discussions with the FAA regarding required actions to resume deliveries. In the fourth quarter, the company determined that these activities would take longer than previously expected, resulting in further delays in customer delivery dates and associated customer considerations.

Accordingly, Commercial Airplanes recorded a US$3.5bn pre-tax non-cash charge on the 787 program. The program is producing at a very low rate and will continue to do so until deliveries resume, with an expected gradual return to five per month over time. The company now anticipates 787 abnormal costs will increase to approximately US$2bn, with most being incurred by the end of 2023, including US$285m recorded in the quarter.

Commercial Airplanes secured orders for 164 Boeing 737 MAX and 24 freighter aircraft. Commercial Airplanes delivered 99 airplanes during the quarter and backlog included over 4,200 airplanes valued at US$297bn.

Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Additional Financial Information

Table 7. Additional Financial Information Fourth Quarter Full Year (Dollars in Millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Boeing Capital $63 $56 $272 $261 Unallocated items, eliminations and other ($173) $8 ($347) ($65) Earnings/(Loss) from Operations Boeing Capital $7 $16 $106 $63 FAS/CAS service cost adjustment $365 $328 $1,173 $1,383 Other unallocated items and eliminations ($235) ($1,390) ($1,267) ($2,355) Other income, net $132 $122 $551 $447 Interest and debt expense ($661) ($698) ($2,682) ($2,156) Effective tax rate 11.4% 2.2% 14.8% 17.5%

At quarter-end, Boeing Capital’s net portfolio balance was US$1.7bn. The change in revenue and earnings from other unallocated items and eliminations was primarily due to the timing of allocations.

The loss from other unallocated items and eliminations was also impacted by a US$744m charge related to an agreement between Boeing and the U.S. Department of Justice in 2020.

Featured image: Boeing 737 MAX 10 maiden Brandon Farris/Airways