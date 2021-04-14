MIAMI – Boeing has released its fundamental aircraft program deployments for the first quarter of 2021 through its commercial and defense programs.

Despite all of the upheavals that occurred during the pandemic, Boeing delivered a total of 77 commercial aircraft during the first quarter of 2021. As always, the majority of the deliveries were from the Boeing 737 family, at 63 aircraft. However, other product deliveries were less than 10 aircraft. These include six Boeing 777s, five 767s, two 787s, and a single 747.

Majority of 2021 1stQ deliveries belongs to 737 program. Boeing Company 737 MAX 7 Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Other Deliveries

Boeing announced that it delivered 42 military products to consumers during the first quarter of 2021. Among these systems are the AH-64 and CH-47 Chinook helicopters. Boeing has delivered F-15 Eagle and F-18 fighter jets. Furthermore, the P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft and the KC-46 tanker are also on the 2021 Q1 product list. However, the manufacturer delivered neither the military satellites nor the commercial satellites.

Although these figures are not final, Boeing has announced that the final first-quarter results will be released on April 28. President and Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun and Executive Vice President of Enterprise Operations and Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will discuss the results and market outlook. Furthermore, prior to the event Boeing will provide press releases and presentation materials.