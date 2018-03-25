Ahead of Historic First 787-10 Delivery, Boeing Gives Update on 787 Program & South Carolina Facility

Reported by Chris Sloan in Charleston, and James Field

CHARLESTON – The morning of the first 787-10 Dreamliner delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, Boeing gave an update on the 787 program as an extended tour around their facility in Charleston, South Carolina. Having previously been to Charleston on a factory visit, we wanted to see what progress had been made since the visit back in February 2017.

787 Programme Update & Briefing

The main area of this briefing was on the 787-10. Boeing has placed a specific focus on the 787-10 maximizing fuel efficiency and family commonality, offering up to 14% more seats than the 787-9 and 13%more cargo than the -9 also. The -10’s fuselage is also 18 feet longer than the -9. The 787-10 isn’t as long haul range aircraft as the 787-9 at 6,430 mmi and 7,635 nmi respectively.

In terms of their mission for each variant, they do differ significantly. For example, the original -8 is used for new and thinner point-to-point routes. The larger -9, now considered the heart of the 787 family, features the longest range of all 3 variants, and is optimized for denser long-haul markets. In terms of capacity and length, the 787-10 is sized slightly above the 777-200. It offers the highest passenger and freight capability of the family with 330 seats in a typical two cabin configuration, thus optimized for medium to long-haul routes.

The 787-10 competes directly with the slightly smaller Airbus A350-900 in terms of length and capacity, but loses the battle in terms of range, with the A350-900 offering 8,100nmi. However, in its presentation Boeing went to great lengths to emphasize that the 787-10 reaches 80% of the world’s population nonstop from Singapore. Singapore Airlines will deploy their 787-10 fleet to replacing the 777-200ER on flights within Asian and to Australia. Osaka, Japan will be the type’s first regularly scheduled destination in May followed by Perth, Australia. There will be familiarization flights before then to closer destinations.

The 787 family as a whole at the time of this briefing has received 1,320 orders from 71 different customers, with the -10 receiving 211 orders and commitments from 11 different customers. On top of Singapore Airlines receiving the -10, carriers such as Air France/KLM, ANA, Emirates, British Airways, United, EVA Air, GE, ALC and Etihad are among the customer list to receive the aircraft. Boeing is not disclosing projected 787-10 deliveries for this year or next customer to receive it.

There have been 655 deliveries of the 787, featuring 350 787-8s, 305 787-9s and the first of 30 787-10s destined for Singapore.

Boeing also went on to say that with the point-to-point flying that the 787 provides for customers, they have managed to connect up to 170 new markets using the aircraft which had previously been unconnected by other aircraft. The 787 flies 1,573 total routes, which offer 682 unique city-pairs.

Since entering service in October 2011, the 787 has carried over 230 million passengers and has conducted over 1.2 million flights across 7 million flight hours. The Dreamliner also flying greater than 12 hours of daily utilization at a 99.4% dispatch reliability percentage, notwithstanding the current problems with the Rolls Royce power plants with some operators.

Boeing also re-emphasized the well known 787 technology: lower cabin altitude, humidified cabin to reduce jet lag, gust suppression technology for “a eight fold increase” in a smooth ride, large dimmable windows, and electrical architecture.

Aerodynamically, the laminar flow nacelles, low-noise chevrons and raked wingtips combined with new engine solutions offer significant cost savings to customers of up to 25% in fuel costs and significantly reduced emissions. The wing aerodynamics feature droopable spoilers that increase wing efficiency during landing and take-off. The composite structures enable the aircraft to have a high-aspect ratio design.

South Carolina Facility Update

Boeing then moved onto an update on their South Carolina Facility. On top of the operations that it provides for the 787, the facility is now responsible for the following things:

Interiors Responsibility Center

Engineering Design Center

Boeing Research and Technology

Propulsion South Carolina

Information Technology Centers

C-17 Field Integrated Systems

Tapestry Solutions

787 Operations: 787 Aftbody Operations 787 Midbody Operations 787 Final Assembly Pre-Flight, Paint and Delivery



Charleston is the only site that has the full production cycle, or as Boeing like to call it from “freezer to flight”. The freezer is the fabrication from raw composite materials which are kept in a freezer. From Fabrication, it then proceeds onwards to Puget Sound or to the Final Assembly line. Once they have painted the aircraft after such production, it is then tested and delivered to the prospective customer.

Charleston also places a huge emphasis on the Dreamlifter program which provides efficient transport of the 787’s major sub-assemblies with the main deck being able to hold up to 65,000 cubic feet of cargo, which is three times the capacity of the original 747-400 Freighter. The Dreamlifter also helps to dramatically reduce final assembly flow times, meaning for less inventory and making the company increasingly responsive to change.

Boeing’s VP for the Engineering Design Center also announced at this update that the Dreamlifter’s main operational management will be transferred to Charleston. Charleston’s investment from Boeing is valued at up to $2 billion in land, facilities, infrastructure and tools since 2009. There is room for expansion on the site.

Mr Mooney also went on about what motivated them to come to Charleston and invest so massively in the area. It is down to the supportive state and local governments, elected officials, business leaders, community and education/training institutions that have been offered to the manufacturer extensively.

Furthermore, Boeing also put the reasoning down to coming to Charleston was because of the aviation cluster with existing aftbody and mid-body build and join operations, that Boeing had acquired from Vought and Global.

In terms of production rates for the 787, the expect the rate to increase to 14 per month by 2019 respectively. Boeing does not disclose what percentage of the 787s are assembled at Charleston. The Charleston moving U-shaped Final Assembly Line is nearly identical to its sibling FAL in Everett.

Along the Production Line in Charleston…

