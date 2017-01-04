Airways Magazine

Boeing, GECAS Announce Order for 75 737 MAXs

January 04
19:25 2017
MIAMI — Boeing announced on Wednesday that General Electric’s commercial aircraft leasing and financing arm, GECAS, has placed an order for 75 737-MAX 8 airliners.

With a list price of $110 million per aircraft, the deal could be worth as much as $8.25 billion.

The order, which was placed last December, pushes the total number of 737 MAX aircraft on order from GECAS up to 170 planes, the largest of any aircraft leasing company.

To date, the company currently owns and services a fleet of 1,950 aircraft, and holds loans on approximately 400 aircraft.

Back in 2012, the leasing firm placed an order for 75 737 MAX 8s, further complemented by another 20 of the type in 2014.

“These new orders will enable GECAS to serve our clients’ needs — assisting in managing their fleets, transitioning aircraft and providing new equipment,” said Alec Burger, President and Chief Executive Officer, GECAS.

“We appreciate the confidence GECAS has in the 737 MAX, and look forward to seeing the airplanes placed with carriers all over the world,” Brad McMullen, Boeing Commercial Airplanes’ vice president for North America and Leasing Sales, said in a press release.

To date, the airplane maker has booked 3,419 orders for the 737 MAX family aircraft. According to Boeing, this make it the fastest selling plane in company history.

Roberto Leiro

Roberto Leiro

