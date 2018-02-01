Boeing Delivers First 737 MAX for Oman Air

MIAMI — Boeing and Oman Air celebrated the delivery of the carrier’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which is one of 30 the company will receive as part of a major fleet expansion.

The flag carrier of the Sultanate of Oman has long operated the Boeing 737. And with the MAX 8, the carrier will offer capacity for up to 162 passengers and expects to achieve a double-digit percentage improvement in fuel efficiency.

“At Oman Air, offering the best possible onboard experience is key to our success and the 737 MAX has already earned a reputation for its exceptional performance, efficiency and guest experience,” said Abdulaziz Al-Raisi, Acting CEO, Oman Air.

“The aircraft will be a perfect complement to our Boeing 737 family as we continue to expand our operations and play an increasingly active role in promoting Oman for business as well as a unique tourism destination, which is growing rapidly in popularity with every passing year,” he added.

With this new aircraft, Oman Air commits to enhancing its in-flight experience in both its business and economy classes. The 12 new business class seats will be electrically-controlled, providing passengers more privacy, while the 150 seats in economy class offer a refreshed interior.

The aircraft features the newest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, improved Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other changes to offer the greatest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.

In addition, regardless of the class, there will be high powered USB ports for each passenger.

Back in October 2015, Oman Air ordered 20 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes and has since entered into a contract agreement for additional 10 of the jets. The new airplanes will develop the Muscat-based carrier’s fleet of 27 Boeing 737s and seven Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

“Today marks another milestone in our 25-year partnership with Oman Air. We are proud to have supported their growth and we look forward to the 737 MAX taking the airline to new heights,” added Marty Bentrott, Sales vice president for the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Central Asia & Africa.