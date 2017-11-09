Boeing, CDB Aviation Conclude Order for 52 737 MAX, Eight 787 Dreamliners

MIAMI — Today, American aircraft manufacturer, Boeing, and CDB Aviation concluded an order for 42 Boeing 737 MAX 8s, 10 Boeing 737 MAX 10s and eight Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

At the 2017 Paris Air Show, the order was stated as a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), with a value of $7.4 billion at current list prices. Also, it features a reformation of six 737 MAX 8 orders, to the 737 MAX 10.

Done deal! Thanks CDB Aviation for finalizing an order for 52 #737MAX airplanes & Eight 787 #Dreamliners. More here: https://t.co/EYSuJcGn8V pic.twitter.com/Yl822LX8Pt — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) November 9, 2017

Furthermore, CDB Aviation, which is one of the largest and most dominant Chinese-owned aviation leasing companies, is one of the launch customer groups for the Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft, the recent member of Boeing’s 737 MAX family.

CDB Aviation President and Chief Executive Officer, Peter Chang, declared regarding on how innovative are both aircraft: “The 737 MAX and the 787 Dreamliner are some of the most advanced, most fuel-efficient airplanes in the world today.”

“We’re confident that the reliability, efficiency and superior economics of the MAX and Dreamliner families will be very appealing to our customers. Being one of the launch customers of the MAX 10 and bringing the MAX family’s orders over the 4,000 milestones further demonstrates CDB Aviation’s steadfast efforts to advance its global mission and deliver the latest technology aircraft to current and prospective customers,” he explained.

CDB Aviation highlights a committed fleet of more than 300 aircraft. Likewise, is based in Dublin, Ireland, and works as a fully owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., LTD.

At the Paris Air Show 2017, CDB Aviation also placed a massive order for 45 Airbus A320neo jets, which includes 30 A320neos and 15 A321neos.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO, Kevin McAllister, commented that “CDB Aviation is a leader in the leasing market and we’re excited the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner will be the pillars of its growing fleet.”

In 2017, Boeing has delivered over 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and it’s the fastest-selling airplane family in Boeing history, surpassing 4,000 orders from 93 clients around the world.

Contrarily, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner is the fastest-selling twin-aisle aircraft in history. Beginning service in 2011, Boeing has already delivered over 600 Boeing 787s, flying more than 200 million people on 610 unique routes, saving more than 19 billion pounds of fuel.