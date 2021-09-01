MIAMI – On August 31, Boeing’s Board of Directors announced the election of David L. Joyce as a member of the board with immediate effect.

The new member of the board replaces Admiral (ret) Edmund P. Gianbastiani, whose retirement by the end of 2021 has been also announced at the same moment, and will serve on the Aerospace Safety and Compensation Committees.

David L. Joyce has retired as Vice-Chairman of General Electric in 2020 after serving as President and CEO of the Aviation sector from 2008 to 2020. During his 12 year tenure with General Electric, he also led the customer and product support, covering over 19000 engines and 500 customers spread around the world, while overseeing the adoption of a safety management system concerning GE Aviation.

Boeing Eco Demonstrator. Photo: Brad Tisdel/Airways

A Recognized Industry Leader

Joyce holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan State University as well as a Master’s in business finance from Xavier University. After joining GE in 1980, David L. Joyce spent 15 years designing and developing commercial and military engines and served as Vice-President and General Manager of GE Commercial Engines.

Boeing Chairman Larry Kellner commented on the nomination of David L. Joyce by stating, “David Joyce is a recognized aerospace industry leader who brings a demonstrated track record of safety leadership, engineering expertise, and operational excellence to our board. He will provide valuable counsel and guidance based on his significant experience.”

Boeing 787 Dreamliner N787BA in House Colors. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Comments from Boeing CEO

David Calhoun, a member of the Board and Boeing President and CEO, welcomed the nomination by saying that “Boeing will benefit from David Joyce’s deep aviation experience and broad industry relationships.”David’s experience transforming businesses and focus on quality and safety in the aerospace industry will further strengthen our board.”

The retirement of Admiral (ret.) Edmund P. Gianbastiani was also commented by Larry Kellner that said “We deeply appreciate Ed’s commendable service on our board, Boeing has benefited greatly from his distinguished leadership and committed service, including his commitment to ensuring the quality and safety of all Boeing’s aerospace products.”

He was joined by David Calhoun greeted Admiral Gianbastiani with “It has been a privilege to work closely with and serve alongside Ed, we are thankful for his significant and lasting contributions to our company, including his leadership on product safety and matters related to national security and defense.”