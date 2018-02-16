Boeing 737 MAX 9 Awarded FAA Certification, First Delivery Up Next

MIAMI — Boeing has announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded its 737 MAX 9 the certification it requires to enter commercial service. This award comes at a record time for the manufacturer, as it has taken less than two years for the MAX 9 to be ready to join the airline park.

The MAX 9 will now join its smaller variant, the MAX 8, which is operating worldwide for a vast number of carriers.

.@FAANews has awarded @BoeingAirplanes an amended type certificate for the 737 MAX 9, meaning it's ready for commercial service. First delivery to the Lion Air Group soon. pic.twitter.com/Bi6MVEDwb4 — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) February 16, 2018

The launch customer of the MAX 9 is Lion Air Group in Asia, the carrier that placed a gigantic order of 50 MAX 10s at the Paris Air Show earlier in the year.

Currently, 65 Boeing 737 MAX 9s have been ordered to date. Eight customers, including Aviation Capital Group (10), Avolon (10), Turkish Airlines (10), Air Canada (12), Aeromexico (2), Ruili Airlines (6), Icelandair, (7), and Primera Air (8) make up the list of clients of the MAX 9 backlog.

The Boeing 737 MAX 9 holds up to 220 passengers with a maximum range of 3,550 nautical miles.

“Our teams built superior capabilities into the MAX 9 and proved them all the way through flight test,” said Keith Leverkuhn, vice president and general manager of the 737 MAX program, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

“We’re looking forward to bringing this airplane to market for our valued customers,” he said.

The Indonesian low-cost carrier will now be able to take advantage of the potential this new aircraft brings to expand into further point-to-point Oceanic markets.

Second Boeing 737 MAX 9 LN6308 in full Lion Air livery #avgeek #flickr https://t.co/TLTDk9oKyM — Yvan Greenaway (@SonicStar817) April 25, 2017

Boeing believes that with the three additional rows compared to the MAX 8, it will encourage airlines to continue their growth by buying this aircraft to sustain their profitability levels as the extra seats will help out with that element.

“I am proud of the entire team for helping us reach another important development milestone,” said Leverkuhn.

The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing’s history, accumulating more than 4,300 orders from 93 customers worldwide.

With CFM’s LEAP-1B engines, it the aircraft also incorporates Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays and other features to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.

