MIAMI – The 5th AVSEC Global Symposium began on Sunday, bringing together internationally renowned security experts, government officials, and policymakers from throughout the aviation security business.

Over 700 attendees from more than 50 nations have gathered at the three-day Symposium, which features 35 speakers.

This edition of AVSEC concentrates on the ICAO ‘Year of Security Culture,’ which aims to improve security across all elements of aviation operations as the sector recovers.

AVSEC 2021 features 38 interactive seminars and workshops on current subjects in aviation security, including environmental security, fraud risk management, wildlife trafficking, cargo and K9 security, law enforcement innovation, and more.

His Excellency Juan Carlos Salazar, Secretary-General of the International Civil Aviation Organisation. Photo: Emirates Group

ICAO Keynote

In his keynote address, the newly appointed Secretary-General of ICAO, Juan Carlos Salazar said, “The pandemic has posed many challenges, and taught us new lessons, driving us to adapt and evolve to maintain secure operations under very demanding circumstances.”

Salazar added, “As operators continue to recover from its impact, we have been presented with another opportunity to rethink our approach and update our strategies, and above all to stay flexible and responsive as international air transport recovers to redefine itself as threats continue to evolve.”

Previous editions of the event have aided in the discussion of sensitive but critical topics such as human trafficking, aviation cybersecurity threats, artificial intelligence (AI), and the integration of blockchain technology into the aviation supply chain, challenging and shifting the industry’s approach to these issues.

AVSEC 2021 was officially opened Sunday by HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates Airline & Group. Photo: Emirates Group

Notable Attendees

AVSEC 2021 was officially opened by HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates Airline & Group, and the event was attended by His Excellency Juan Carlos Salazar, Secretary-General of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO); and the Honourable Robert Courts, United Kingdom Parliamentary Undersecretary of State at the Department of Transport.

Also attending were His Excellency Cherubin Okende, Minister of Transport in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; His Excellency Saif Mohammad Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), H.E Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai, in addition to other dignitaries and embassy officials representing a number of countries.