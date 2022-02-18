DALLAS – What are some of the most interesting aviation patents that have come out this week from the USPTO? Two have been granted to Boeing.

This week, they came across two unique Boeing patents that our audience may find interesting.

Patent One: Aircraft Skywriting Method, Apparatus, and System

US PAT. NO. 11,250,742: Granted to Boeing.

Patent abstract: “A method, system and apparatus are provided for generating indicia in the sky using a single pass of an aircraft…”

Boeing has disclosed a patent that would enable a message to be communicated from an aircraft. The aircraft would be fitted with a plurality of valves and nozzles along the aircraft wing. A controller can then engage the nozzles to correspond to the message being communicated. Once engaged, the nozzles will generate a cloudburst suspended in the air that displays the message.

Patent Two: Aircraft Having Embedded Engines

US PAT. NO. 11,247,776: Granted to Boeing.

Patent Abstract: “An aircraft having a blended-wing-body configuration includes a center body, a pair of wings, at least one pair of engines, a pair of air inlets, and a pair of exhaust outlets…”

Boeing has been granted a patent for a plane with engines embedded within the construction of the vehicle. The engines utilize an input port integrated into the front wing portion in line with the engine. Exhaust from the embedded engine goes through an s-shaped exhaust pipe to ensure that the exhaust flows out smoothly from the engine.

