Aviation Education in North America: Current Situation

Today’s world is full of movement and activities. Nowadays, everyone needs to be mobile, and for many various reasons like business and career, family and friends, traveling and so on.

That is why air transportation is something we cannot live without. At the same time, aviation has become one of the important fields of studying and work.

More and more students are going to enter colleges and universities with an aviation education program. They get the degree and become pilots, flight attendants, airline operators, instructors.

Many tutors and writers well-versed in this specific area offer their help on Research Paper Writing Service, and more and more students seek their assistance. So, what is the current situation of aviation education in North America?

Let’s find out.

USA

The USA is one of the most developed countries in the world with a promising economic situation. An increase in the number of international carriers and a lack of specialists create great conditions for a flying career.

Many of the US aviation programs at colleges and universities have the following features:

A Bachelor’s degree is offered, as well as an M.S. program and an associate degree. The last-mentioned option helps students gain some experience and save money for completing a Bachelor’s degree in the future. That could be a good decision for those who want to try the job and earn money at once.

There are various aviation and air navigation courses. They propose similar resources for practice: from air fleets and flying clubs to flight simulators and engines. Heads of educational institutions always try to equip the laboratories with modern technologies;

There are many possibilities to study for everyone as tuition fees vary – from about 5000$ to about 85000$ per year.

The US Institutions

The US educational system takes care of the students and always gives them lots of opportunities. American colleges with aviation courses help them to get the first knowledge in the area.

Studying in the USA presents great opportunities for all interested in joining the aviation field. Here are some examples of the best colleges:

Orange Coast College in California. The graduates usually enter the best universities of California and the country;

Lane Community College in Oregon. The college is always uptaking innovation technologies into practice;

Green River College in Washington state. This one takes a high place among colleges that encourage international education.

Canada

Canada develops its aviation industry and education no less than the USA. In fact, the government doesn’t grudge money on it and invests a lot. Canadian aircraft education is modern, innovative, prospective, and complex.

Canadian Institutions

Canadian institutions offer a wide range of aviation programs and courses. The schools provide essential theoretical knowledge and train future workers at best.

Pilots’ courses usually end up with getting a Transport Canada-approved Integrated Commercial Pilot License. This is the reason why Canadian professionals tend to take high positions.

World Scholarship Forum prepared a list of ten best aviation schools in the country. Here are several options from there:

The British Columbia Institute of Technology. BCIT is not just a school. It is also a place for performing important research projects to develop the aviation industry of Canada;

The University of Waterloo. The institution combines academic education with practical training up to par;

Georgian College. Students of this college can study at some foreign universities for an additional year after graduation.

Other Countries of North America

Unfortunately, the aviation industry and education in other countries of the continent are not that developed. But still, the situation is promising!

For instance, there is a range of good institutions in Mexico, such as Provuelo Aviation School. There are also some international programs like in Asteca Escuela de Aviacion.

What Are the Prospects?

According to the IATA forecast, the number of airline passengers could grow to 8.2 billion people in 2037. This means that the air industry is not going to climb down as a vital and popular industrial sector.

Airlines all over the globe need more workers. Considering these facts, the situation of aviation education in North America will only be advancing. The area will be full of great opportunities for students.

Wrapping Up

The current situation of air education on the continent is quite progressive.

The countries have a huge number of good institutions that train future professionals. The governments cooperate with them by investing money for crucial research in this area.

The schools, colleges, and universities are equipped with modern technologies and up-to-date innovations. Moreover, the US and Canadian institutions open their doors for foreign students.

There are plenty of international programs and courses. Learners from all over the world can get international degrees, certificates, and diplomas.