MIAMI – Aviation Capital Group (ACG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 20 A220s and a firm contract for 40 A320neo Family aircraft, five of which are A321XLRs.

Aviation Capital Group is a global full-service aircraft lessor owned entirely by Tokyo Century Corporation.

The A220 is Airbus’ sole aircraft designed specifically for the 100-150 seat market, boasting Pratt & Whitney’s PW1500G geared turbofan engines. The A220 works well for regional and long-distance routes operations, with a 50% decreased noise footprint and up to 25% lower fuel burn per seat compared to previous generation aircraft. According to Airbus, the type has roughly 50% lower NOx emissions than industry requirements.

The A320neo family is the most successful commercial aircraft family ever for the manufacturer, with an operational reliability rating of 99.7%, Airbus states in its press release. The A320neo Family has new generation engines and Sharklet wing-tip devices, as well as 18-inch-wide economy seats as standard.

The A320neo Family also offers at least a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions to operators. The A321XLR version extends the range even farther to 4,700nm. This provides the A321XLR with a maximum flying time of 11 hours.

Airbus 1st A220 at FAL Mobile, Alabama, USA. Photo: Airbus

Comments from ACG, Airbus

“We are delighted to expand our portfolio with additional A220 and A320neo Family aircraft. These highly advanced aircraft will enhance ACG’s strategic objective to offer our airline customers the most modern and fuel-efficient aircraft available,” said Thomas Baker, CEO, and President of ACG.

“The order is another gratifying endorsement of our single-aisle products by one of the world’s premier aircraft asset managers, ACG and the Tokyo Century Group. It also forcefully confirms the A220 as a growingly desirable aircraft and investment in the commercial aviation landscape. We congratulate and thank ACG for its decision to select both the A220 and A320neo Families,” said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.

With this end-of-year ACG commitment and those from the Dubai Airshow in November, Airbus has had an excellent month and ends 2021 ahead of the competition.