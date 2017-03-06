Airways Magazine

AVi8 Air Capital Appoints Raquel Brinkman as Chief Financial Officer

March 06
08:36 2017
MIAMI — AVi8 Air Capital, the commercial aircraft lessor firm founded by Ray Sisson and former Eastern Air Lines CEO Ed Wegel, announced the appointment of Raquel Brinkman as the company’s CFO.

According to a statement, AV8’s strategy is to build its fleet with a modern and commercially desirable narrowbody commercial aircraft. At this time, the leasing firm is in a capital raising period while analyzing potential deals.

“AVi8 Air Capital is very excited to announce that Raquel Brinkman is joining our executive leadership team as our Chief Financial Officer. Raquel is a leader and has been active in aviation finance for over a decade,” Executive Chairman Ray Sisson said.

Ed Wegel, CEO of AVi8 also remarked “Raquel is a very strong addition to our AVi8 team. Her expertise and experience in our industry will allow her to hit the ground running as we build and deploy our platform. Airlines around the globe will value our rock-solid stability as well as the innovative solutions we can provide.”

Ms. Brinkman was formerly President at Triton Aviation, where she led oversight of company finances, approved all aircraft leases and sales, as well as managed investor and ratings agency relationships. She joined Triton in 2001 as VP Finance and Accounting. Prior to Triton, Ms. Brinkman was Director of Accounting at a major Internet company.

 

In the News

