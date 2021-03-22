MIAMI – South Asian carrier US-Bangla Airlines (BS) has received a new ATR 72-600 following a contract with Avation PLC.

The commercial passenger aircraft leasing company announced the delivery on Monday 22, March. According to Aviator News, the aircraft manufacturer’s serial number is 1591 and the operating lease for this aircraft is at market rates.

Avation’s Executive Chairman, Jeff Chatfield said, “We are pleased to complete this third operating lease transaction with US-Bangla Airlines. We are starting to observe recovery in the air travel industry, notably in the regional sector where the ATR 72 is the best-suited aircraft. This aircraft is new and is unencumbered.”

Photo: Md Shaifuzzaman Ayon, CC BY-SA 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

About US-Bangla Airlines, Avation PLC

US-Bangla Airlines is a Bangladeshi airline based at Shahjalal International Airport (DAC) and headquartered in Dhaka. In terms of fleet size, the airline is Bangladesh’s largest private airline and the country’s second-largest airline after Biman Bangladesh Airlines (BG).

According to proactiveinvestors.co.uk, at the end of December, Avation’s fleet comprised 46 aircraft of which 22 were the propeller- powered ATR-600s and six ATR-500s. The remainder were either Boeing or Airbus jets.

Featured image: S2-AKH US-Bangla Airlines ATR 72-600 (72-212A). Photo: Md Shaifuzzaman Ayon, CC BY-SA 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

