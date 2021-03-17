MIAMI – ATR is poised to arise from the COVID-19 crisis stronger by expanding its global footprint over the next decade. The firm is also seeking to provide the most competitive and modern alternative for regional air travel.

In 2020, ATR responded rapidly to the situation caused by COVID-19. The firm overcomes the crisis by supplying its customers with fast freight conversion options, sanitary tutorials, and storage and maintenance guidance. Therefore, the corporation implemented operational and sanitary procedures across all of its facilities.

Last year, the world’s largest regional aircraft manufacturer delivered ten planes and earned six orders. Despite the unprecedented market dynamics for aircraft manufacturers, ATR welcomed nine new operators and the fleet deployed on 84 new routes. ATR operators also began offering services in three new countries. FedEx received the ATR 72-600F, the first purpose-built freighter, in December.

Whilst air travel is still in its early phases of recovery, ATR says it aims to address the existing obstacles by continuing to innovate sustainable and cutting-edge solutions for the integration of regionals.

ATR Master Plan

Implementing incremental changes to the aircraft family to boost operating effectiveness and decrease maintenance costs via system enhancements and cutting-edge avionics. On the other hand, retaining the competitive and environmental advantage we give our customers.

Following the completion of the first new purpose-built freighter to FedEx, ATR well positioned itself to take advantage of the cargo market’s durability. That is to say, the market was blooming pre-COVID. Moreover, airfreight capacity is projected to double in the next 20 years; as such, ATR says its aircraft are ideally suited for point-to-point express deliveries.

The STOL version of ATR42-600 is capable of short Take-Off and Landing. Therefore, it can open up a variety of possibilities in airports with airstrips ranging from 800 to 1,000 meters. Moreover, ATR says that in the coming years, about 900 regional turboprops will need to be replaced.

As a result, the company says that a more sustainable, cost-effective, and modern aircraft like the ATR can ensure profitability for its operators.

Ways Towards Sustainability

Stefano Bortoli, CEO of ATR, stated, “2020 has been a challenging year for the travel industry, and we will not see an improvement until the end of the current year.”

Bortoli adds, “However, the vital connectivity that regional air travel has offered throughout the crisis, have made the ATR more attractive for Europe and North America, while turboprops remain the best choice for several underserved regions, where land infrastructure is not a practical choice, in Asia, Latin America, and Africa.”

ATR has already flown with a blend of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs) and is looking into further possibilities. In meantime, ATR says it will look into new ways to reduce the aircraft’s carbon footprint. ATR’s goal is then “to bridge the gap between now and when new innovative technology becomes available.”

It is interesting to know that the ATR joint venture was formed with the goal of delivering a low-cost, low-fuel-consumption aircraft capable of reaching small or remote airports. That is to say airports with limited infrastructure and short runways.

Moreover, ATR is continuing to innovate cutting-edge technology and completely geared toward the needs of its customers. In addition, ATR commits itself to link local communities with the global economy, healthcare, education, and culture.

